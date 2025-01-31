ALBA-TCP announces Extraordinary Working Meeting of Heads of State and Government for Monday, February 3rd

Caracas, January 31.- ALBA-TCP announces that next Monday, February 3rd, an Extraordinary Working Meeting of Heads of State and Government will be held.

The aim of the meeting is to evaluate the progress and results of each of the initiatives agreed upon at the XXIV ALBA-TCP Summit, in the economic, social and political areas, to address issues such as respect for human rights and the dignity of migrant populations, as well as the defense of sovereignty and peace throughout Our Latin America and the Caribbean. (Take from Radio Habana Cuba)