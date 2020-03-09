Without alarm, Cuba prepares for coronavirus, says Diaz-Canel

Havana, March 9.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel said on Friday that the country is preparing without alarm to face the coronavirus Covid-19.

On Twitter, the Cuban president added that the prevention and control plan of the disease is part of the strategy to be properly and timely prepared.

Together with other authorities, the president led two meetings the day before, one in Santa Clara (central) and another in Havana (western), for the presentation of the adapted contingency plan against the disease, which has already left more than 3,400 dead around the world.

In this capital, the president called for responsible, fast, serious and precise work in the prevention and control of Covid-19, which already affects 88 countries.

With these regional meetings, explained Díaz-Canel, we prepared the entire chain of management for the plan that was recently updated by the Council of Ministers.

In a second moment, he clarified, we are going to prepare the population, so that they are well oriented of what the situation is that can occur, the way to act and above all their participation.

Diaz-Canel said that the process flowcharts for each of the scenarios must be clear.

In all places it must be very clear what is done when an isolated case appears; what is done when a family is affected; what is done when the scenario is a work center, a hotel or a school; what is done when it is a community, a municipality or the province, he added. (Prensa Latina)