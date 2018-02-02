Venezuela: Hostility of US against Cuba and Venezuela Denounced

Havana, Feb 2 .- Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Jorge Arreaza denounced the political fence kept by the US current administration against Venezuela and Cuba.

‘Cuba and Venezuela are now in the eye of the US imperialism,’ Said Arreaza at his arrival in the Jose Marti International Airport in Havana at Thursday noon, to fulfil a visit to Cuba.

In the beginning of his working visit Arreaza stated to the press that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro gave orders to make an international tour, because ‘the challenges in common of the Latin American and Caribbean peoples are many.’

‘We will especially begin for the member countries of the Alliance Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA),’ he specified.

‘We can say that with the President of the United States, Donald Trump, ‘the imperialism is going on to a top phase, a little paraphrasing Russian leader Vladimir Ilich Lenin’, and is our big commitment to work with the government of Cuba,’ he stated.

This long journey includes Cuba, Nicaragua, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, we will do a break and then we will continue with our determination, Arreaza reported .

‘We are grateful to Cuba for its love to Venezuela, to Commander Hugo Chávez, to the President Nicolás Maduro that, he said, is battling and resisting the dashings of the imperialism, but the most important thing is that ‘we are winning.’