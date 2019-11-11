Varadero getting ready for FitCuba 2020

Varadero, 11 nov.- The main tourist center of sun and beach in Cuba, Varadero, is getting ready with enough time for the International Tourism Fair (FitCuba) 2020, to be held in this resort in May next year, said Mayra Alvarez Garcia, deputy minister of the sector.

During a work check at the America Plaza Convention Center, at the Hicacos peninsula, the deputy minister commented that each project is being carried out with the highest quality with a view to the celebration of the most important event of the Ministry of Tourism (MINTUR).

Varadero, located about 120 kilometers from Havana, is considered the second-best beach in the world, according to the specialized traveler’s reference site TripAdvisor, and has about 16 kilometers of beach with fine white sand, clear water and warm throughout the year.

FitCuba 2020 will be an opportunity to attract tour operators and businessmen of the industry to see the development potential of the sector and the attractions of culture, nature, services and tourism security in Cuba.

(Radio Rebelde)