US keeps conspiratorial silence about attack on Cuban Embassy

Havana, May 5 .- Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said that the US Department of State and its secretary, Mike Pompeo, have kept a conspiratorial silence about the terrorist attack on the Cuban Embassy in Washington.

‘Several voices from the United States and from the rest of the world condemn this serious attack and express solidarity and support,’ Rodriguez wrote on his Twitter account.

Cuba is grateful, he added when referring to the messages of encouragement.

On April 30, a man shot more than 30 rounds at the Cuban Embassy in Washington. No victims were reported, only material damage.

However, US authorities (except the US chargé d’Affaires here) have not made a statement about the incident. Earlier, President Miguel Diaz-Canel demanded from the United States government a thorough and swift investigation, harsh sanctions and security measures and guarantees for our diplomatic missions in its territory.

In a speech through a teleconference at the summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), United against Covid-19, Diaz-Canel said that the US must provide protection to diplomatic missions and their personnel under the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. (Prensa Latina)