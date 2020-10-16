US Gov’t pays to create dissident groups in Cuba

Havana, Oct 16.- The United States government uses taxpayers’ money to finance and promote a political opposition in Cuba, newspaper Granma affirms here.

The newspaper takes up the complaint of the director for the United States in the Cuban Foreign Ministry, Carlos Fernández de Cossio, regarding the disbursement by the United States Agency for Development (USAID) of 410 thousand dollars to the Digital News Association firm to carry out activities against Cuba.

‘This money goes to hire or buy a political opposition against Cuba,’ the diplomat said on his Twitter account.

It is democracy American style. DNA, one of the many anti-Cuban organizations in Florida that lives off taxpayers’ money, is the beneficiary this time’, the diplomat said.

According to Granma, this is only one of the expenditures that USAID made in recent weeks to organizations that the State Department uses as a spearhead in its policy against the island.

The newspaper reports that recently the funds distributed for such purposes reached around four million dollars. The total sum, it says, since Donald Trump assumed the presidency of the United States, amounts to 50 million dollars.