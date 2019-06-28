They flag Santa Cruz team of kayak and canoe that will participate in national competition

Santa Cruz del Sur, June 28.- Almost at the start of the summer season, in Las Brisas recreational-gastronomic complex of the town was flagged, the kayak and canoe team of category 13-15 and juvenile of both sexes, which will participate in the national games of the discipline set to take place on July 12 at the track Revienta Cordeles of the Jagua bay in Cienfuegos.

The banner that will accompany the athletes in the competition was received by the boating rookies Alain Daniel Cerpa and Elisander Lugones López from the hands of Rafael Hernández Ramos, member of the Bureau of the Young Communists Union (UJC), here.

Yesmaine Núñez Romero, captain of the group, when he announced the athletic oath, said they will follow the example of the Cuban heroes and martyrs. It meant competing with determination and discipline to obtain new victories.

In the conclusions of the simple act Hernandez Ramos also on behalf of the leadership of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and the Government to this instance, he exhorted the rowing athletes to obtain good results in the competitions.

Emilia Viera and Ricardo Arosteguis were present at the day, officials from the Sports, Physical Education and Recreation Institute (INDER) and workers from the sports team of the territory.(Translated by Jesus Mazorra / Radio Santa Cruz)