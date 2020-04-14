The Varadero Half Marathon will run from home

Havana, Apr 14.- Running, jogging or simply getting moving from your own home is the goal of the organizers of the Varadero Half Marathon, who call for a virtual race next Sunday the 19th in greeting to the 59th anniversary of the Playa Girón victory.

The social network Facebook will facilitate this initiative promoted by the Cuban Athletics Federation and its president Alberto Juantorena as the most enthusiastic protagonist, and which will “start” at 10:00 in the morning, in what will be another way to join us in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It will help us to be better prepared physically to meet social isolation, with the responsibility of cutting the contagion of coronavirus, and of contributing together to overcome this pandemic that has caused so much damage in the world,” wrote Juantorena in his Facebook profile.

According to the call, the only requirement to be part of the project is to join the page named I Race at Home in Salute to the 59th Anniversary of the Playa Girón Victory, and make the distance to travel between one and three kilometers official, it reflects the digital edition of the sports publication JIT.

The organizers, including the Pineda Sport Company, with extensive experience in marathons, clarify that you can also “move” from the living room, the backyard or a treadmill. The essential thing will be to be part of the project and leave your message of hope and encouragement.

The Varadero Half Marathon should have held its third edition on March 29, with the joy of achieving record participation figures, but like many sports competitions it had to be rescheduled because of the new coronavirus, hence it has been moved to September 29 of the current year. (ACN) (Photo: Taken from the Internet)