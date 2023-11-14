Cuban painter Kcho exhibits in Vatican his dreams of a new world (+Photos)

Vatican City, Nov 13.- The exhibition A New World, by Cuban painter and engraver Alexis Leyva (Kcho), opened to the public at the Vatican’s Palazzo della Cancelleria, reflects the artist’s dreams of contributing to a better future.

The presentation, which from this Sunday until November 26 can be visited in that Renaissance palace, is sponsored by the Cuban Embassy to the Holy See and the Vatican’s Dicastery of Culture and Education, with the participation of curator Eriberto Bettini.

At the opening ceremony, held last Saturday night, the Cuban ambassador, Rene Mujica, highlighted the presence of Cardinal Agostino Marchetto, Monsignor Javier Domingo Fernandez, head of Protocol of the Secretariat of State and Angelica Ferreira, representing the Dicastery for Education and Culture.

Regarding this exhibition, Bettini told Prensa Latina that this is Kcho’s third exhibition at the Holy See, and meant that almost 10 years have passed since the first one, in 2014, “when we started to promote Cuban art in Italy and in this space of the Vatican, something very important and positive.” (Taken from Prensa Latina)