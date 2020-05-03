news 

The mission is clear: Cuba saves lives, says foreign minister

Havana, May 3.- The mission has always been clear: #CubaSalvaVidas (CubaSavesLives), Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez said today, referring to the island’s international cooperation in confronting Covid-19.

 

In his Twitter account, Rodríguez said that there are already 25 Henry Reeve brigades (for contingencies) with more than two thousand health professionals as part of the response to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection.

Along with them, 28,400 aid workers who were already working in 59 countries before the pandemic brought health to other towns, added the head of the Cuban diplomacy.

The day before, a group of 11 Cuban nurses arrived in Trinidad and Tobago to attend patients with Covid-19.

Cuba has brigades in America, Africa, and Europe, including Italy, Andorra, Angola, South Africa, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Barbados, and Jamaica. (Prensa Latina)

