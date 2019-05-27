Solidarity Group Repeats Support for Cuba at LASA Meeting in US

Boston, United States, May 27 .- The National Network of Solidarity with Cuba (NNOC) in the United States has repeated its support for the Caribbean island before participants in the congress of the Latin American Studies Association (LASA), in Boston.

Nalda Vigezzi, codirector of the coalition of groups that defend, among other causes, the end to the Washington-imposed blockade of Cuba for almost 60 years, welcomed the presence in Boston of researchers and scholars from Cuba who are participating in this important event.

At a meeting on Saturday night, the activist welcomed them to the capital of the state of Massachusetts on behalf of the NNOC and the July 26 Coalition, the solidarity organization with Cuba in Boston, where the 37th edition of LASA congress is taking place from May 24 to 27.

Vigezzi recalled that in addition to demanding the lifting of the economic, commercial and financial siege, the solidarity network wants the elimination of travel bans to Cuba, the normalization of bilateral relations and the return of the territory illegally occupied by the US naval base in Guantanamo.

She also regretted that dozens of Cubans to whom the organizing committee approved their papers to participate at the LASA congress were denied their visas by the Donald Trump administration.

That action is added to other US violations of Cuba’s sovereignty and its right to self-determination and development, Vigezzi said.

During the activity in which Cuban residents in the United States were also present, the NNOC codirector reminded those who are not acquainted with Cuba’s reality that at present, Cubans cannot apply for visas in Havana to travel to the US. (Prensa Latina)