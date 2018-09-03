Six Recently Restored Classical Mexican Films to Be Screened in Cuba

Havana, Sep 3 .-Six classical Mexican films that were restored recently will be exhibited in Havana from September 12-16, according to the Cinematheque of Cuba.

In the framework of collaboration between the Cuban institution and Mexico’s Cineteca Nacional, motion pictures by major Mexican filmmakers from the so-called ‘golden era’ of Mexican cinema, like Emilio Fernandez, aka El Indio; Julio Bracho and Rogelio A. Gonzalez, will be exhibited.

Their films will be screened at Havana’s Acapulco Theater, along with motion pictures by directors from subsequent generations like Arturo Ripstein, Alberto Isaac and Nicolas Echeverria.

The exhibition of classical Mexican films will open with El Indio’s ‘Salon Mexico’ (1948), which combines cabaret, drama and elements of film noir.

Other films are íAy, Qué Tiempos, Señor Don Simon! (Julio Bracho, 1941); ‘El Esqueleto de la Señora Morales (Rogelio A. Gonzalez, 1959); and ‘Cabeza de Vaca (Nicolas Echevarria, 1990).(Prensa Latina)