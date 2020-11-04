Scottish legislator nominates Cuban doctors for Nobel Peace Prize

London, Nov 4.- Scottish MP Elaine Smith formally nominated Cuba’s Henry Reeve international medical brigades for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize, the Cuba Solidarity Campaign (CSC) reported in the United Kingdom.

In its nomination letter to the Norwegian committee that grants the annual prize, Smith, which is also a representative of the Scottish Labor Party in the Parliament of that British territory, highlighted that since 2005, the members of the Cuban medical contingent have been assisted more than four million people affected by epidemics and natural disasters in Latin America, Africa, Asia and the Caribbean.

The Cuban medical brigades deserve this award due to the humanitarian work they have done in many of the world’s poorest countries, Smith said.

The Scottish legislator also recalled that in September 2014, Margaret Chan, then Director-General of the World Health Organization, recognized the work they did, their ability to train specialists and nurses, and generosity and solidarity towards developing nations, the CSC told Prensa Latina.

According to the rules of the Swedish Academy, a nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize may be only submitted by legislators, academics, judges of the international courts of justice, people already awarded and active or retired members of the committee. The deadline expires on February 1 every year.

So far, Cuba’s Henry Reeve medical contingent has received at least four nominations from the UK. (Prensa Latina)