Scottish legislator nominates Cuban doctors for Nobel Peace Prize
The Cuban medical brigades deserve this award due to the humanitarian work they have done in many of the world’s poorest countries, Smith said.
The Scottish legislator also recalled that in September 2014, Margaret Chan, then Director-General of the World Health Organization, recognized the work they did, their ability to train specialists and nurses, and generosity and solidarity towards developing nations, the CSC told Prensa Latina.
According to the rules of the Swedish Academy, a nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize may be only submitted by legislators, academics, judges of the international courts of justice, people already awarded and active or retired members of the committee. The deadline expires on February 1 every year.
So far, Cuba’s Henry Reeve medical contingent has received at least four nominations from the UK. (Prensa Latina)