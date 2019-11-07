Saint Petersburg pays tribute to Havana on its 500th anniversary

Havana, Nov 6 .- ‘Saint Petersburg Days in the Republic of Cuba’ is the title of a program of cultural and commercial events that will take place from November 13 to 17 in this capital, dedicated to its 500th anniversary.

The tribute is organized by the Foreign Affairs and Culture Committees of Saint Petersburg, and a large delegation from that important Russian city, interested in strengthening exchanges between the two cities and countries, will arrive in Cuba for the celebration.

The agenda includes a conference on trade and economic cooperation between Saint Petersburg and Cuba, as well as round tables on innovative technologies in health care, tourism and the preservation of cultural heritage.

These meetings, which will take place on November 14 at the Parque Central hotel in Havana, will be attended by specialists and representatives of the main companies of this coastal city of the Baltic Sea.

As part of the cultural program, the photographic exhibition ‘The frozen music of Saint Petersburg’ by Daryan Volkova will be exhibited at Alicia Alonso Grand Theater of Havana from November 12 to 17.

On the 15th, also at the Grand Theater, a photographic exhibition dedicated to the history of relations between Saint Petersburg and Havana will be inaugurated.

The same date will also see a gala by the Saint Petersburg Ballet, while at the La Rampa cinema, a series of feature films from Lenfilm film studios will be screened until November 17.

The Russian delegation will also join the different celebrations organized by the country to mark Havana’s 500th anniversary. (Prensa Latina)