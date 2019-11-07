Saint Petersburg pays tribute to Havana on its 500th anniversary
The agenda includes a conference on trade and economic cooperation between Saint Petersburg and Cuba, as well as round tables on innovative technologies in health care, tourism and the preservation of cultural heritage.
These meetings, which will take place on November 14 at the Parque Central hotel in Havana, will be attended by specialists and representatives of the main companies of this coastal city of the Baltic Sea.
As part of the cultural program, the photographic exhibition ‘The frozen music of Saint Petersburg’ by Daryan Volkova will be exhibited at Alicia Alonso Grand Theater of Havana from November 12 to 17.
On the 15th, also at the Grand Theater, a photographic exhibition dedicated to the history of relations between Saint Petersburg and Havana will be inaugurated.
The same date will also see a gala by the Saint Petersburg Ballet, while at the La Rampa cinema, a series of feature films from Lenfilm film studios will be screened until November 17.
The Russian delegation will also join the different celebrations organized by the country to mark Havana’s 500th anniversary. (Prensa Latina)