New Orleans Mayoress with Varied Agenda in Cuba (+Photos)

Havana, Apr 6 .- New Orleans Mayoress LaToya Cantrell continued her intense agenda in Cuba with visits and meetings with authorities.

The official, who took office last May, was at the Casa de la Amistad (Friendship House) in Havana, where she was welcomed by the Deputy President of the Provincial Assembly of People’s Power in Havana, Tatiana Viera.In her Twitter, Cantrell – the first mayoress woman in the 300-year history of the city in the southern state of Louisiana – specified this is ‘one of many events during her visit to Cuba, to be extended until Sunday’.On Wednesday, along with the delegation that accompanies her, she paid tribute to the Cubans and foreigners who gave their lives for the Cuban independence, at the Tomb of the Unknown Mambi.She also met with Foreign Ministry’s officials, headed by Carlos Fernandez de Cossio, General Director for the United States of the Foreign Ministry.

Cantrell’s office organized the visit in the interest of knowing about economic development, education and health in Cuba, as well as exploring opportunities for rapprochement. Despite the escalating aggressiveness against Cuba of the current White House administration, representatives of various sectors of U.S. society insist on encouraging better relations with the Caribbean country and favoring trade and ties in mutually beneficial areas.

James McGovern, Democrat Congressman from Massachusetts, told Prensa Latina he advocated the lifting of the blockade and travel restrictions for Americans.

Most people in my country defend normal relations, although Donald Trump’s administration does not share that view, he warned.