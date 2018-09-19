New La Casa del Habano Boutique Opens in Belgium

Brussels, Sep 19 .- A new La Casa del Habano boutique was inaugurated in Belgium during an evening attended by diplomats, businessmen and Cuban cigar lovers, diplomatic sources reported.

According to the information released, the shop is located in the heart of Brussels, across from the Berlaymont building of the European Commission.

It is the second La Casa del Habano opened in the city, after the inauguration of the first one in 2013.

The ceremony was attended by the Cuban ambassador in Belgium, Norma Goicochea, and the co-president of Habanos Corporation S.A., Inocente Nuñez.

Likewise, the meeting was enlivened with traditional music, tasting of cocktails made with Havana Club rum, and a wide range of Cuban cigars.

For the occasion, a ‘cigar lounge terrace’ was set up in front of the venue with a torcedor that showed the artisan skills in the elaboration of the cigars.