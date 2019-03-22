More than 60 Firms Exhibit Their Products at Cubagua 2019

Havana, Mar 22 .-More than 60 firms are exhibiting their products at the fair being held parallel to the International Convention Cubagua 2019 in Havana.

Antonio Rodriguez, president of the National Hydraulic Resources Institute of Cuba, one of the institutions that sponsor the event, noted that the fair has 2,330 square meters of exhibition area and shows 747 products and technologies from 62 companies from 14 countries.

From Italy, one of the most represented countries, several companies are attending the event, including IBC Resigum, which specializes in repair cycles and structural architectural remodeling of hydraulic works with innovative systems to resist weather phenomena at large scale.

For its part, Tecofil International is the leader in projects, construction and installation of equipment and systems to treat primary, waste and muddy waters, mainly from depurative processes of civil and industrial wastes.

Tecofil International is exhibiting machinery and equipment already installed and operational in several Cuban institutions, including hospitals and factories.

Mauro De Tommasi, director of the Cuban Office of the Italian Agency for Foreign Trade (ICE La Habana), told Prensa Latina that the company Pool Global Tecno is exhibiting its professionalism in the installation and execution of swimming pools using the best technologies on the market.

Another exhibitor at the Pabexpo hall, which hosts the fair, is the firm Beifang, which is attached to Ministry of Hydraulic Resources and is part of the first group of Chinese companies that operated in the international market with some 100 projects in more than 40 countries.

Cuba’s Grupo Empresarial de Aprovechamiento Hidraulico also has a stand at Pabexpo.

Delegates from more than 16 countries are participating in the International Convention Cubagua 2019, whose theoretical debates are taking place at Havana’s Convention Palace under the slogan ‘Water in Harmony with a Sustainable World’.

The convention will conclude on March 22, which marks the World Water Day as a mean to draw attention on the importance of water. (Prensa Latina)