MGM Muthu Will Open Its Fourth Hotel in Cuba

Varadero, Cuba, Jul 11 .- With the opening in late 2019 of the Rainbow Muthu Cayo Guillermo Hotel, the Singapore-based MGM Muthu Chain will have its fourth hotel in Cuba and will reaffirm its commitment to tourism in the island.

The hotel will be located in the northern key of the central province of Ciego de Avila, where the Gran Muthu Cayo Guillermo and Gran Muthu Imperial already operate, all of them in joint ventures with the Cuban group Gaviota.

The fourth of these hotels is the Muthu Varadero Beach, located in this famous seaside resort, the largest and most important in Cuba, located on the Hicacos peninsula on the northern coast of Matanzas province and 150 kilometers east of Havana.

This building formerly called Golden Beach and opened to tourists in 1999, since last year and after a strong investment passed to MGM Muthu Hotels in partnership with the host hotel consortium Gran Caribe.

During a meeting in Varadero Beach with journalists, Rafael Lopez, representative in Cuba of this Asian chain, considered Cuba as one of the best destinations in the Caribbean area.

MGM Muthu Hotels was founded by M.G.Muthu in 1963, and began operations in India and Singapore with seven properties, according to consortium statistics.

The company began its expansion plan in 2012 in the hotel sector in Europe in France, England, Scotland, Portugal and Spain, while in 2017 it arrives in America and in seven years has succeeded in creating a portfolio with more than 50 hotels in the world, the source added. (Prensa Latina)