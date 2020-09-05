Media silence about Cuba’s contributions against Covid-19 denounced

Havana, Sep 5.- Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Friday denounced the international media silence about Cuba’s scientific contributions to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

On his Twitter account, the head of Cuban diplomacy noted that, even if men and women of science in the country ‘share their achievements with the world, they show the protocols against the pandemic and the results of a Cuban vaccine candidate,’ little information show that effort.

‘Cuba’s agenda is biased,’ said Rodriguez, adding that ignoring or censuring Cuba’s achievements is part of the media blockade.

During this period fighting the pandemic, Cuba has created a lung ventilator, has successfully incorporated drugs such as Jusvinza (CIGB 258) and Itolizumab to the treatment of patients, and is performing clinical trials on a vaccine candidate called Soberana 01 (Sovereign 01).

The presentation of the vaccine, however, was characterized by the closure of the Google accounts of the Mesa Redonda (Round Table) TV program, and Cubavision International, including their accounts in YouTube, where the explanations of scientists were posted.

Recently, officials from the Finlay Vaccine Institute, where Soberana 01 was developed, submitted the breakthroughs of the Cuban vaccine to the World and Pan-American health organizations (WHO-PAHO).

Cuban experts have share their knowledge and results through video conferences with medical staff in Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa and Oceania. (Prensa Latina)