Cuba receives medal at tourism conference in Spain

Madrid, Jan 19.- Cuba received the medal for the Merit of Internationalizing Spanish Tourism in Ibero-America, at a simple ceremony during the CIMET event dedicated to tourism, the smokeless industry.

Cuban Minister of Tourism Juan Carlos Garcia received the medal after speaking at one of the halls of the, Ifema-Madrid Fair Ground about Cuba’s projections in this sector.

Garcia was one of the speakers at the Ibero-American Conference of Tourism Ministers and Businesspeople (CIMET, in Spanish). His counterparts from Mexico, Miguel Torruco; Guatemala, Mynor Cordon; Honduras, Nicole Marrder; Puerto Rico, Carlos Mercado; Brazil, Gilson Machado; and Uruguay, Tabare Vieira, among others, were also given the floor.

Previously, the Cuban minister had met with Spanish businesspeople, with whom he discussed some of Cuba’s goals for 2030, for example, increasing hotel capacity to 95,000 rooms and receiving over 6 million tourists.

The CIMET forum was headed by Spanish Tourism Secretary, Fernando Valdes; IFEMA CEO, Eduardo Lopez-Puertas; Director of Ibero-American Sales for the Iberia Group, Victor Moneo; and Director of the International Tourism Fair (FITUR, in Spanish), Maria Valcarcel.

One of the essential issues discussed on Tuesday was the post-pandemic Keys of Tourism in Ibero-America.

(Prensa Latina)