Kenyan President Will Visit Cuba

Havana, Mar 13.-Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta, will reportedly visit this week Cuba to inaugurate the Embassy of the African country and talk with authorities.

According to the program of the official visit, the President, aged 56, will arrive in this capital on Wednesday and will leave it on Saturday after fulfilling a broad agenda.

On Thursday, Kenyatta will pay tribute to Cuba’s National Hero, Jose Marti, and the African heroes, and will hold official talks with high-ranking authorities.

The Kenya embassy will be inaugurated on Friday. (Prensa Latina)