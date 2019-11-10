Jojazz Contest to celebrate Havana’s 500th anniversary

Havana, Nov 10.- JoJazz International Contest for Young Jazz Musicians announces its 22nd edition, which will take place in this capital to celebrate Havana’s 500th anniversary.

From November 21 to 24, the contest will include competition days, jam sessions and concerts that motivate jazz creation among young national and foreign instrumentalists, who will compete in several categories such as composition and interpretation.

Dedicated to the 35th edition of the International Jazz Plaza Festival Week, the event is added to the celebrations for the Cuban capital’s 500th anniversary and is sponsored by the Cuban Institute of Music and the National Center for Popular Music.

Several venues will host the musical performances, among them, the Bertolt Bretch Cultural Center and the Mella Theater’s gardens, which will host the award ceremony of the contest. (Prensa Latina)