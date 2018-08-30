Italian Activists Confirm Solidarity with Cuba

Havana, Aug 30 .- Executives of the National Association of Italy-Cuba Friendship are meeting here for an intense program of activities including solidarity events and visits, reported the Cuban Institute of Friendship with Peoples (ICAP).

The group’s President and Vice President, Irma Dioli and Marco Papacci, respectively, arrived yesterday in Havana, where they will participate in the day We have memory, against the blockade and terrorism, scheduled for September 4.

According to ICAP, Dioli and Papacci will attend the event at the Copacabana Hotel on the occasion of the 21st anniversary of the death of young Italian Fabio Di Celmo, who was the victim of a terrorist attack in 1997 at this tourist resort in Havana.

The activists – who will remain on the island until Sept. 11 – will visit the Comandante Ernesto Che Guevara Sculpture Complex in the city of Santa Clara and pay tribute to the leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, at the Santa Ifigenia cemetery in the eastern province of Santiago de Cuba.

Meetings with representatives of political and mass organizations, the National Assembly of People’s Power (parliament) and the Cuban Movement for Peace and Sovereignty of Peoples are also expected.

According to ICAP, Italian activists have been involved for years in initiatives to demand the lifting of the blockade imposed on Cuba by the United States, and are demanding the return of the territory illegally occupied by the US base in Guantanamo.

The National Association of Italy-Cuba Friendship, founded in 1961, is working in solidarity with the Caribbean island to promote brotherhood between both people.