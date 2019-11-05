Iconic places of Cuba in new UN philatelic series

United Nations, Nov 4 .- Iconic locations in six Cuban cities, World Heritage Sites, are the reason for a new series of stamps launched by the United Nations Postal Administration and can be purchased today at the headquarters of the multilateral agency.

These stamps, made jointly with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco), are part of a collection dedicated to places declared World Heritage Sites throughout the world.

The six stamps on Cuba show Castillo del Morro, in Old Havana; the Viñales Valley, in Pinar del Río; the Valle de los Ingenios, in Trinidad, Sancti Spíritus; the Palacio de Valle, in Cienfuegos; the city of Camaguey; and the Castle of San Pedro de la Roca, in Santiago de Cuba.

All these stamps evoke the philatelic style of the early twentieth century Cuban and also reflect the natural and cultural wealth of the Greater Antilles, from its historical monuments to its prominent landscapes, as indicated by the creators of the stamps.

This philatelic edition, which coincides with the 500th anniversary of Havana, capital of Cuba, is accompanied by a booklet or manual (available in English, French and German), which explains to collectors and the general public the significance of every place.

The United Nations stamps are of worldwide circulation and can be used to send postcards, letters and all types of messaging.

As established, these shipments must be made from the mailboxes of the UN headquarters in New York, Geneva and Vienna; in whose postal stores the stamps can be purchased.

In addition, the philatelic collection dedicated to Cuba can be acquired through the website of the United Nations Postal Administration.