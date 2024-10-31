Argentina’s president fires his foreign minister after vote in favor of ending U.S. blockade against Cuba

Buenos Aires, October 31 .- Argentina’s President Javier Milei has dismissed his foreign affairs minister hours after the country voted in favor of lifting the U.S. blockade of Cuba at the United Nations General Assembly.

Argentinian Foreign Minister Diana Mondino was replaced by Argentina’s ambassador to the U.S., Gerardo Werthein, Milei’s spokesman Manuel Adorni said on his X account.

“Our country is categorically opposed to the Cuban dictatorship, and it will remain firm in promoting a foreign policy that condemns all regimes that perpetuate the violation of human rights and individual freedoms,” Milei’s office said.

On Wednesday, 187 nations, including Argentina, voted in favor of a UN resolution condemning the U.S. blockade of Cuba, with only the United States and Israel voting against it.

Since taking power in December 2023, libertarian Milei has veered his country’s foreign policy to be more aligned toward the U.S. and Israel interests.

Milei has expressed his total support of right-wing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government over its bombardment and invasion of Gaza. His stand differs from most of Latin America — where Bolivia and Colombia have even severed ties with Israel and at least five countries in the region, including Brazil, have pulled ambassadors from Tel Aviv.

Argentina’s vote at the U.N. is the latest episode of a troubled period of Mondino as Foreign Relations minister. Last week, Modino’s office removed a press release after writing “Falklands” instead of “Malvinas,” as the Argentina calls the British-controlled archipelago in the South Atlantic. (Take from Radio Habana Cuba)