Heartfelt tribute to Cuba’s medical brigade in Italy (+Photos)

Rome, May 24.- Great emotions were experienced on Saturday in the Italian city of Crema during the event organized by local authorities to thank the aid provided by Cuban health collaborators to fight Covid-19.

The central Piazza del Duomo was the scene of tribute paid to 52 members of the medical brigade, who fulfilled the noble two-month mission together with their Italian colleagues.

36 doctors, 15 nurses and a logistics specialist were recognized, standing up, with their face protection masks on and respecting the established safety distance to avoid contagion.

Regional and local authorities chaired the activity, which was also attended by the Cuban Ambassador to Italy, Jose Carlos Rodriguez, the Consul General in Milan, Llanio Gonzalez, and the President of the National Association of Italy-Cuba Friendship (ANAIC), Irma Dioli.

Central figures were the Secretary of Health and Welfare of the government of the Lombardy region, Giulio Gallera, Crema Mayor, Stefania Bonaldi and the ambassador, who closely followed the work of the brigade led by Dr. Carlos Ricardo Perez. (Prensa Latina)