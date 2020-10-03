Havana should be leader in computerization in Cuba, says Diaz-Canel

Havana, Oct 3.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said that Havana should be at the forefront of computerization in the country, local media reported.

Speaking in the meeting for the Havana support program, the Cuban president specified two pivotal development areas: E-Government and E-Commerce.

At the meeting, where Prime Minister Manuel Marrero and the President of the National Assembly of People’s Power, Esteban Lazo, were also present, it was learned that in the first quarter of 2021 the new version of the Citizen’s Portal of the capital must come out.

The website, a step on the path to e-government, will include digital information of the Provincial Government, the Municipal Assemblies, the provincial entities, and the state and non-state management that provide services and products to Havana’s people.

The Cuban president insisted the purpose is for all agencies to inform their management processes and services for proper operation.

Regarding e-commerce, he said it is necessary to direct the course towards this type of commercial activity, as has been proved during the Covid-19 pandemic. (Latin Press)