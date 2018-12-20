Havana Hosts Exhibition Dedicated to Alicia Alonso

Havana, Dec 20 .-The painter Jose Miguel Perez inaugurated an exhibition dedicated to exalting the image of the most recognized Cuban artist, Alicia Alonso, who will turn 98 on December 21.

The audience will be able to enjoy the exhibition, entitled Divas, at the Zoom Monographic Room of the Grand Theater of Havana, a coliseum that has added the name of the Cuban prima ballerina assoluta to its exhibits since 2015.

‘He surprised us again with these works that let us see her beyond her image,’ wrote the journalist Toni Pinera in his introductory words.

Perez’s exhibition is conceived as a tribute to Alonso, on her 98th birthday, and the 75th anniversary of her debut in the character of Giselle, as she was the fist Latin American ballerina who played that major role. According to critics, her performance is still one of the most relevant. (Prensa Latina)