Havana City Historian Eusebio Leal elected a member of AAA&S in US

Washington, Oct 14.- Havana City Historian Eusebio Leal, one of Cuba’s most recognized intellectuals, is now a member of the important American Academy of Arts and Sciences (AAA&S).

Cuba’s Ambassador to the United States, Jose Ramon Cabañas, attended on Leal’s behalf on Saturday the initiation ceremony held by the Academy based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in which Leal became an International Honorary Member.

‘It is an honor to represent Dr. Eusebio Leal Spengler at the initiation ceremony for new members,’ the diplomat posted on his Twitter account, and described the award presented to the historian as a very timely recognition, as there remains just over one month before the 500th anniversary of the founding of Havana is celebrated.

It was revealed in April that the Cuban intellectual was a member of the list of 42 International Honorary Members from 23 countries chosen by the institution this year to highlight their outstanding achievements ‘in the academic world, arts, business, the government and public affairs.’

In addition to the Cuban historian, other distinguished figures to have received this recognition are Sri Lankan parasitologist Nadira Karunaweera, Singaporean academic and former diplomat Kishore Mahbubani and British theologian Mona Siddiqui.

‘We are pleased to recognize the excellence of our new members, celebrate their compelling achievements and invite them to join the Academy and contribute to its work,’ David Oxtoby, president of the Academy founded in 1780 by John Adams, John Hancock and 60 other leaders and scholars, noted in a statement.

AAA&S, which concludes this Sunday a weekend dedicated to incorporating new members, is identified as an honorary society and an independent research center that brings together leaders from all disciplines, professions and perspectives to address significant challenges. (Prensa Latina)