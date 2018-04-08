French Festival in Cuba to Screen 14 Films

Havana, Apr 8 .-The 21st French Film Festival will premiere 14 contemporary French feature films from April 11th to 22nd, said organizers of the event.

The festival has scheduled more than 100 screenings during two weeks, which totals 24 productions that include three documentaries, five classic feature films and one cartoon.

The films to be premiered are ‘Au Revoir La-haut’ (See you Up there) by Albert Dupontel, ‘Un Beau Soleil Interieur’ (Let the Sunshine In) by Claire Denis, ‘La Melodie’ (Orchestra Class) by Rachid Hami, ‘The reunion’ by Martin Prouvost, ‘Jalouse’ (Jealous) by David Foenkinos and Stephane Foenkinos, ‘Patients’ by Grand Corp Malade and Mehdi Idir, and ‘L’Amant double’ (Double Lover) by Francois Ozon, amid other films.

According to organizer of the festival Antonio Mazon, the film ‘C’est la vie’ by Olivier Nakache and Eric Toledano will open the festival, which in Havana will be attended by a large delegation of French directors and actors/actresses from France to present the works.

Amid those invited are well-known actor Pierre Richard, as well as Jean-Paul Rouve and Kad Merad, actress Audrey Dana, director Claire Denis, producer Olivier Delbosc, and directors David Foekinos and Mehdi Idir.

Mazon highlighted that two restored classic films will be screened (‘Pierrot le fou’ and ‘Le mepris’) by French-Swiss director Jean-Luc Godard, one of the most influential directors of the Nouvelle Vague (New Wave) of French cinema.

He also highlighted a documentary on the Lumiere brothers and another film called ‘Voyage a travers le cinema francais’ (My Journey Through French Cinema), in which director Bertrand Tavernier makes a hypnotic journey through the history of French cinema.

The films will be screened in cinemas in the capital city and 11 provinces of the country as well. (Prensa Latina)