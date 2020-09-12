France: Trump’s nomination for Nobel Peace Prize is a provocation

Paris, Sep 12.- The nomination of United States President Donald Trump for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize is a provocation for the defenders of nature, human rights and peaceful coexistence, French journalist Michel Taupin said.

In statements to Prensa Latina, the spokesman for the Cuba Yes France friendship association recalled the US president’s attacks on multilateralism, including the withdrawal from the Paris Agreements on climate change and the Vienna deal on Iran’s nuclear program.

He also mentioned Washington’s withdrawal from United Nations agencies such as UNESCO and the Human Rights Council, and the attacks on the World Health Organization (WHO).

We cannot forget Trump’s support for Israel’s apartheid against the Palestinian people and his decision to relaunch the nuclear arms race, Taupin said on the occasion of the Nobel nomination of the US president promoted by Norwegian Lawmaker Christian Tybring-Gjedde.

According to the French journalist, the proposal to award a politician who insulted the memory of the icon of the struggles against discrimination and who deserved the 1993 Nobel Peace Prize, former South African President Nelson Mandela, is not a surprise, because it comes from the extreme right wing and from a lawmaker who is known for his anti-immigrant stances.

Taupin denounced Trump’s aggressiveness in Latin America, with his escalation against the peoples of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, and his support for corrupt governments and fascist coups d’état.

In Cuba’s case, he condemned the tightening of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade, which he described as genocidal.

Regarding Cuba, the journalist noted that its medical brigades that are present worldwide to fight Covid-19 are the true deservers of the Nobel Peace Prize.

Those medical professionals from the Henry Reeve Contingent specialized in situations of disasters and epidemics have proven their efficiency, dignity and dedication since the creation of the brigades in 2005 by the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, Taupin underlined.

He noted that the Cuban medical brigades are present whenever their assistance is needed, regardless of the seriousness of the situation and the region of the planet.

‘It is not Trump but these Henry Reeve brigades who have to receive the Nobel Peace Prize,’ he stressed. (Prensa Latina)