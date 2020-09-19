France promotes solidarity and cooperation projects with Cuba

Paris, Sep 19.- The Cuba Cooperation France Association (CubaCoop) presented its solidarity and collaboration projects in favor of the island and its socio-economic development facing the US hostility and its severe blockade.

In its weekly publication ‘La lettre electronique,’ the association founded in 1995 states that despite the hard times the world is experiencing due to Covid-19, its activities to support Cuba in different areas do not cease.

Among those initiatives are the preparations of the Armor Committee of CubaCoop, in the north-western region of Bretagne, to send two containers this month with medical supplies to hospitals in Havana, capital of Cuba, after two of them were sent to central Cienfuegos province in March.

According to the Association, through Internet and telephone, the will of its Cuban members allows in the complex scenario that projects related to water, renewable energies and environmental sanitation in Havana, Cienfuegos and Santiago de Cuba, are materialized for the benefit of thousands of inhabitants.

The sending of equipment and materials valued at 30.000 Euros for the Free Strokes Creative Zone artistic program, in Cienfuegos, stands out in culture, it says.

Another initiative has to do with helping children with disabilities and the elderly, as part of the Casa Victor Hugo project.

CubaCoop president Victor Fernandez recently expressed Prensa Latina the association’s commitment to support the island amid the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States and its tightening by the current administration. (Prensa Latina)