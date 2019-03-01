FAO Highlights Cuba’s Will in the Fight against Hunger

Havana, March 1st .- Cuba proves that progress in food and nutritional security can only be derived from genuine political will, stressed the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) on Thursday.

In a statement, FAO representative in Cuba Marcelo Rescende congratulated the Ministries of Food Industry and Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment on their arrival at their first decade of existence, highlighting the efforts being made on the island to achieve food security and sovereignty.

In a complex decade for the region, characterized by the retreat in the eradication of hunger and malnutrition, the increase in overweight and obesity, as well as the effects of climate change, Cuba’s political will has allowed it to comply with the international goals agreed on the elimination of hunger.

Rescende also stressed that Cuba is one of the three countries in Latin America and the Caribbean – along with Brazil and Uruguay – that exhibit the best results in this area, despite its economic limitations and the impact of severe weather events.

Both the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Investment and the Ministry of the Food Industry play substantial roles in Cuba’s compliance with the objectives of the Sustainable Development Agenda 2030 and, in particular, in ensuring resilient and inclusive food systems, he said.

In the official’s opinion, the new Constitution of the Republic reinforces the right of every Cuban to quality food, while granting greater autonomy to municipalities and recognizing the importance of foreign investment and the fight against climate change. (Prensa Latina)