Eurasian Economic Union analyzes Cuba’s observer status

Moscow, Dec 12.- The Eurasian Economic Union (EU) analyzed Cuba’s status as an observer State, during a meeting by videoconference in which Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel participated.

According to images shown here by the capital’s television, besides Cuba, Uzbekistan also participated at the highest level, another country whose status as an observer was analyzed at the UEE meeting.

On September 25, Cuba’s Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas attended consultations by videoconference, with the member States of the UEE, to examine the grounds for Cuba’s request as an observer State of that Union.

In front of the representatives of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia, the Cuban leader ratified the political will to open greater opportunities for trade, investment and cooperation and to support the complementarity of those economies, diplomatic sources noted.

Cabrisas then exposed the possibilities that existed for Cuba and the UEE to advance in issues of common interest, attending to existing potentialities between both sides and the interest of strengthening bilateral relations with the members of that organization.

During the September online meeting, participants highlighted the contribution Cuba can make in important areas such as health, biotechnology and biopharmaceuticals.

The UEE’s meeting, whose Gross Domestic Product grew between 2015 and 2019 from 1.6 trillion dollars to 1.97 trillion dollars, analyzed the strategic development plan until 2025 and the main directions of international policy in 2021, among other crucial documents. (Prensa Latina)