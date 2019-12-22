Diaz-Canel highlights Cuba’s socio-economic achievements in 2019
He highlighted the salary increase that benefited more than 1.4 million workers in the State sector, which favored, among other aspects, the return of more than 12,000 teachers to classes.
Telephone and Internet access services were also expanded to the point that it was one of the sectors that grew the most, he stressed.
Tourism, the sector most affected by the hostility of the United States, had positive results, he added.
In this regard, he noted that the country received more than four million visitors and opened more than 3,800 rooms, while progress was made in linking the sector with the national industry.
In the Special Development Zone of Mariel, located in the west of the island, industrial plants that manufacture products needed for domestic market and with export possibilities are already operating, Diaz-Canel pointed out.
But the most important thing -he highlighted- was the approval of a new constitution, which strengthens the entire society and opens new paths to the country's institutionalization.