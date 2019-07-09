Dealing with Climate Change, a Priority for Cuba

Havana, Jul 9 .-Joint work by scientific research centers and authorities in Cuba strengthens the initiatives undertaken as part of the state program known as Tarea Vida (Task Life) to counter the effects of climate change, lawmakers agreed.

When speaking at the third ordinary session of the 9th Legislature of the People’s Power National Assembly (Parliament) at Havana’s Convention Center, the lawmaker Yury Valdes noted the work done by some groups organized under that objective.

According to Valdes, the highest-risk places have scientific studies to plan the actions to be taken when facing the effects of climate change.

The lawmaker added that those research works are updated periodically because it is an issue that evolves constantly. He added that experts from the Ministry for Science, Technology and the Environment (CITMA) are working as advisors.

That way, they guarantee the implementation of the Task Life project, which is promoted by the State and is based on multidisciplinary scientific facts, he noted.

Valdes called to boost aware-arising measures and the perception of risk by the population in vulnerable zones, and presented the results of studies on the implementation of the program in specific regions.

Other parliamentarians ratified the importance of the Task Life program, which consists of five strategic actions and 11 tasks to counter the effects of climate change on vulnerable zones and to prioritize 73 of 168 Cuban municipalities, 63 of which are on coastal areas and ten in the interior of the country.(Prensa Latina)