Cubans will Say a Resounding ‘Yes’ to Constitution, Lawmakers Note

Havana, Dec 23 .-Cuban lawmakers at the People’s Power National Assembly have expressed their confidence that the people will say a resounding ”yes” to the new Constitution, which must be approved in Parliament on Saturday.

When speaking at Havana’s Convention Center, during a debate prior to the lawmakers’ voting on the document, the members of the National Assembly called on people to participate with enthusiasm and commitment in the referendum on the magna carta, scheduled for February 24, 2019.

‘On the occasion of that historic date, we call on all dignified and revolutionary Cubans to participate actively and vote for our Constitution. That day will mark the 124 years of the resumption of the war for independence,’ the lawmaker Jose Castañeda said at the plenary.

For his part, Victor Manuel Gutierrez predicted at the second ordinary session of the 9th Legislature, which opened on Friday, that the referendum will be another victory of the Revolution.

Reina de la Caridad Torres urged all Cubans to support the document, which was enriched by people’s opinions, because ‘it is the one the Revolution needs more than ever’.

She described the new Constitution as advanced and modern, and a fruit of a popular consultation held from August 13 to November 15 with participation of nearly nine million people who submitted some 780,000 proposals, many of which were added to the Draft Constitution that must be approved today.

At the plenay, the parliamentarian Lourdes Caballero called to vote yes on the 229-article document and to abide by what it says.

Let us not waste a minute, let us make each article a reality, Caballero underlined.(Prensa Latina)