Cuban University Contributes Professionals to Nation’s Development

Santa Clara, Cuba, Jul 13 .-The Marta Abreu Central University of Las Villas on Friday graduated 1,110 professionals, who will immediately start working in prioritized economic sectors for the country’s development.

Doctor Jose Antonio Marimon, deputy rector for University Extension, Computerization and Communication, told Prensa Latina that this is the 63rd graduation of highly-demanded professionals.

Marimon mentioned such specialties as Pedagogy, Agricultural Sciences, Economics, Communications, Informatics, Construction and others in which the graduates will start showing their talent in prioritized sectors in Cuba.

Some graduates, including those who will join the robotics and automation groups as part of the program to computerized society, will work at the university.

The Marta Abreu Central University, located on the outskirts of Santa Clara, the capital city of Villa Clara province, was visited two months ago by Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who described the institution as a multidisciplinary, robust and contributing university.

The president was impressed by the high scientific development of the center, its incorporation and concept of work, closely linked to the development of the region and the country, with a major university-enterprise relationship.

The university currently provides solutions to the industry and has developed automatic irrigation systems and harvesters with positive results for the agricultural company Valle del Yabu, in Santa Clara.

It also contributes scientific results in precision agriculture and the Tarea Vida (Task Life) program to assess the quality of air in the environment and other robotic applications for industrial processes. (Prensa Latina)