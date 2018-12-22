Cuban Tourism to Grow in 2019 in Arrivals and Revenues, Minister Says
At the Conference Center of this capital, Gil announced a forecast of the level of occupation of the available capacities of 62.3 percent, several points higher than the one reported in the year that ends.
Regarding revenues, he said that it should grow almost 16 percent compared to 2018.
According to Gil, tourism and the sugar industry will have a better performance in 2019, so they will make an important contribution to the forecast six percent boom in the country’s exports.
The impact of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed on Cuba by the United States and the weather phenomena, such as Hurricane Irma in September 2017 and the subtropical storm Alberto in the middle of this year, had a negative impact on tourism. (Prensa Latina)