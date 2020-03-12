Cuban president assesses program to prevent COVID-19

Havana, Mar 12 .-Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel led a meeting to assess the program to prevent the COVID-19 coronavirus in the Caribbean country.

The meeting, also led by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero and Vice President Salvador Valdes Mesa, recognized on Tuesday the effectiveness of the measures taken throughout the country to control the so-called Wuhan pneumonia.

About this issue, Cuban Health Minister Jose Angel Portal emphasized the need to maintain the protocol to prevent the entry and transmission of COVID-19 in the country.

So far, about 30 travelers have been admitted for study, the minister said.

After seven new tests carried out specifically for the coronavirus, they were tested as negative, so the country remains without the disease, he stressed.

Through a videoconference with each governor of the country and the mayor of the Isle of Youth municipality, authorities assessed the work deployed during the last days.

According to recent reports from the World Health Organization, over 100 countries have now reported laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, surpassing 100,000 cases infected worldwide. (Prensa Latina)