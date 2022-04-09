Cuba launches pavilion on China’s JD.com trade platform (+ Photos)

Beijing, Apr 9.- Cuba launched its pavilion on the JD.com platform, one of China’s e-commerce leaders, which will make exportable products and services available to consumers in that country.

he website is called “Excelencias de Cuba” (Cuba’s Exellences) and its catalog of offers includes honey, guava bar and different brands of rums and coffee, as well as the promotion of services in sectors such as tourism, culture, education and health.

It is a project that united JD.com with Beijing North Star and the Cuban company Coratur S.A.

During the ceremony, Cuban Ambassador here, Carlos Miguel Pereira, emphasized that the opening of the pavilion leads Cuba’s insertion in cross-border e-commerce as a new way to achieve prosperous and sustainable development, amid the transformation of the economy.

“We have chosen China as one of our main destinations for Cuban exports of goods, which have been gaining a relevant space among consumers,” he said, adding that this initiative will further position the Cuban image in this market.

Larry Lee, vice president of Global Corporate Affairs at JD.com, wished success to “Excelencias de Cuba” and hoped that it will catapult the promotion and access of the Cuban exportable offer and tourism among Chinese users.

(Prensa Latina)