Cuban international forum will be focused on museums, community

Havana, Nov 3.- As a space for dialogue about the interrelationship of museums and education and communities, based on experiences from Cuba and other countries, an international forum will take place in this capital, according to its organizers.

Based in the Cuban Art Building of the National Museum of Fine Arts (MNBA), the event will take place from November 6 to 8, framed in the celebrations for the 30th anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child and 500th anniversary of Havana.

Under the title, 1st Museums and Communities Forum: integration and interactive experiences, the event has as background the Biennials of Community Workshops, which offered an overview of this type of work both on the country and in Argentina, Costa Rica and Mexico, countries invited to this meeting

Organized by the MNBA, the event is supported by the Ministry of Culture, the National Council of Cultural Heritage and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNESCO).

As explained by Ana Maria Fuentes, deputy director of Cultural Extension of the museum, this meeting provides a space for communication where participants as speakers or not, will have the opportunity to dialogue and exchange ideas. (Prensa Latina)