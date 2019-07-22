Cuban Boxiers Aspire to Dominate Pan-American Games in Lima

Lima, Jul 22 .- Cuba’s ten-strong boxing team aspires to dominate the sports program at the Pan-American Games in Lima, Peru, from from July 26 to August 11, Jit magazine reported on Sunday.

‘We come to Lima for all gold medals,’ the team’s head coach, Rolando Acebal, told reporters during a training session in the Peruvian capital.

‘We always talk about seven titles, because the analyses take into account the outlook in certain divisions, assessing the rivals and the reduced practice of our representatives, but today I do not exagerate when I take for granted that everyone is fit to win,’ the trainer pointed out a few days before the inauguration of the continental games.

Acebal explained that ‘when we talk about fighting for all titles we summarize the willingness of the boys, who are aware that this has been the main goal throughout the training’ of a group with a high technical-tactical level.

The coach highlighted ‘their huge commitment to success’ and assured that once again ‘the country’s leadership can trust us’.

The Cuban delegation is made up of Yosbany Veitia, Lazaro Alvarez, Andy Cruz, Roniel Iglesias, Arlen Lopez, Erislandy Savon, Damian Arce, Osvel Caballero and Dainier Pero.