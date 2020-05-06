Cuban athletes continue training at home in Covid-19 times

Havana, May 6.- Over two months after her last race, the Cuban Zurian Hechavarría has defined her goals, to take care of her physical form to jump over hurdles in the future and to comply with the measures to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

From the living room of her house, located in the eastern province of Santiago de Cuba, Hechavarria reviews her technique necessary to cover the 400 meters with obstacles in athletics many times, and values the significance of joining efforts in search of returning to normality in the world.

Aged 24, the individual bronze medalist at the Barranquilla 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games still has lots of unfulfilled dreams, but she recognizes that now ‘the most important thing is to maintain social isolation’ and ‘stop the Covid-19 disease’, exclusively told Prensa Latina.

Near her awards temple, a room with more than 50 medals, the sportswoman recalled that ‘this year she hoped to be in the Olympic final in Tokyo’; however, the pandemic ruined her resolutions and new ways of seeing life occupied her thoughts.

‘My current way of competing is to be with my family’, she indicated on social networks. ‘The planet is not going through its best moment, but I continue training and I invite you to stay home and enjoy your family time, anywhere’, she added.

Cuba extended the total pause period of its sports calendar until July 31, as part of the preventive measures to cope with the SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus, which hits about 180 countries. (Latin Press)