Cuban Art Factory among nominees to the 2020 World Travel Awards

Havana, Cuba, Dec 16.- The multidisciplinary project of the Cuban Art Factory (FAC), led by musician X Alfonso, was nominated for the fourth consecutive time at the World Travel Awards (WTA).

This event, which recognizes, rewards and celebrates excellence in all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hotel industries around the world, is the most important award in the global tourism industry.

According to a WTA press release, FAC appears again in the list of “Caribbean Leading Entertainment Venue 2020”, a section that includes as a contender the Margaritaville Caribbean complex, located in Jamaica.

“It is already an honor to be nominated for the fourth time at the World Travel Awards, but only the fact that they recognize FAC worldwide is the best prize of all, more now that we are celebrating our 5th anniversary,” Alfonso said when knowing the news.

The winners will be announced on January 20, 2020, in a ceremony that will take place at the Sandals Royal Bahamian, an all-inclusive resort in Nassau, Bahamas.

Each year, the WTA cover the world with its Grand Tour, a series of regional galas organized to recognize and celebrate individual and collective success within each key geographic region that culminate in a grand finale at the end of the period. (ACN)