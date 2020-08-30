Cuba works for return of doctors kidnapped in Kenya

Havana, Aug 30.- President Miguel Diaz-Canel ratified the Cuban Government’s efforts to bring the doctors kidnapped in Kenya in April 2019 home.

The president shared information on Twitter about a telephone conversation between the foreign ministers of the two countries regarding the situation of Cuban Doctors Assel Herrera and Landy Rodriguez.

From the outset, Cuba’s top authorities established communication channels with their Kenyan counterparts to address this issue, while keeping the doctors’ relatives informed about the situation.

On July 31, Cuban Health Minister Jose Angel Portal reported a telephone conversation on the issue with his Kenyan counterpart, Mutahi Kagwe.

According to Portal, Kagwe told him that his Government continues making efforts to guarantee the safe return to Cuba of the doctors kidnapped in Kenya and taken to neighboring Somalia by the Al-Shabaab armed group. (Prensa Latina)