Cuba Nautical Club flag arrives in Antarctica

Havana, Feb 12.- The management of the Hemingway International Nautical Club of Cuba (CNIH) reported that a flag of this tourist instance arrived in Antarctica.

It is an emblem that represents the 30th anniversary of the creation of the Hemingway Club that sailed the seas of that region aboard the Moonshadow vessel, owned by CNIH member Michael Potter.

It is, says the CNIH statement, the first time that such an insignia and a member of the Hemingway Club sails to places in the extreme south of the globe.

In the message transmitted by Potter to Commodore José Miguel Díaz Escrich of this island, he expresses that he will proudly show said symbol in the next expeditions.

The Hemingway has its headquarters in the marina of its own name in the west of this capital and was founded in 1992, made up of hundreds of yachtsmen from different countries.

The most significant event of this entity is the Ernest Hemingway International Needle Fishing Tournament.

Such a meeting appeared in the 50s of the last century with the presence of the American writer who had a strong relationship with island fishing, fishermen and, in general, the people of Cuba.

