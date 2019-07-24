Cuba Urges Endorsement of Peace Commitment at Sao Paulo Forum

Havana, July 24.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez has called on leftist and progressive forces to ratify their commitment to peace at the Sao Paulo Forum, in the face of the onslaught of neoliberal capitalism.

Let’s s call all the left and progressive forces to the Sao Paulo Forum, in which we will ratify our commitment to peace, in the face of the onslaught of neoliberal capitalism against our people and the challenge represented by the application of the Monroe Doctrine in Our America, he wrote in his Twitter account @BrunoRguezP.

Venezuela will host representatives of at least 124 political parties for the regional meeting from July 25 to July 28.

The Sao Paulo Forum is outstanding as a space for convergence, debate and joint action born from the Meeting of Political Parties on the Left of Latin America and the Caribbean held in 1990.

So far, Cuba has hosted three editions of the conclave, the 1993, 2001 and 2018, the latter including an event on the thinking of the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, and the Sao Paulo Forum. (Prensa Latina)