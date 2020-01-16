Cuba to continue fostering links with its emigrants
He also pointed out that from that date until June last year, 4,402,577 trips were made, and there was a sustained increase in the entry of Cubans residing abroad, mainly from U.S. territory.
The migratory measures announced on October 28, 2017, are also part of the continuous and irreversible process of strengthening relations between Cuba and its citizens in other lands, told the official to the Juventud Rebelde newspaper.
Soberon said that the holding of the Fourth Conference on Nation and Emigration in Havana next April is a response to a recurring request from Cubans abroad.
This meeting will constitute a new and important step forward in terms of continuing to strengthen the links between Cuba and its fellow citizens around the world, he said. (Prensa Latina)