Cuba thanks Caribbean for acknowledging efforts against Covid-19

Havana, Aug 26.- Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez thanked the Association of Caribbean States (ACS) for acknowledging Cuba’s contribution to fighting Covid-19.

Cuba will continue working in favor of unity, conciliation and cooperation, Rodriguez wrote on his Twitter account, in response to the declaration of the 25th Ordinary Meeting of the ACS Council of Ministers on the pandemic, which was held virtually on June 19 and was published on Tuesday on the organization’s website.

The Cuban foreign minister also thanked the ACS member countries for their rejection of the United States economic and commercial blockade and the enforcement of Title III of the Helms-Burton Act, which has increased hostility against Cuba in an extraterritorial way. (Prensa Latina)